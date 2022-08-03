Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: Paddlers top table to silence doubters

The team comprising A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Singapore 3-1 in the final.

Published: 03rd August 2022

Indian players react after winning their match against Singapore's Izaac Quek Yong and Pang Yew En Koen, during the final of the Table Tennis Men's team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was quite a commotion before the departure of the India table tennis team for the Commonwealth Games. The build-up was not ideal either. There was uncertainty as to who would represent the team in Birmingham. But when the men's team defended its title on Tuesday, it was cathartic for the players and more so for the coach. There was pressure, especially after the women's team crashed out.

The team comprising A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Singapore 3-1 in the final. The doubles pair of Sathiyan and Harmeet beat Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang 13-11, 11-7, 11-5, while Sharath lost his match against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-7, 12-14, 11-3, 11-9. Harmeet sealed the contest with a 3-0 victory over Chew after Sathiyan made it 2-1 in the five-match competition.

Coach S Raman was a relieved man. He was under the scanner ever since he was named the coach and the teams for the CWG were announced. The selection of the court-appointed Committee of Administrators was questioned and dragged to the court too. Sports can be cruel. But at times it can be a great leveller. The men's team gave a fitting reply to all those who were doubting them. The story so far may not be as good as Gold Coast, where the team ended with eight medals including three gold, but the paddlers are expected to do well in the remaining (individual and doubles) events.

In a brief conversation minutes after the victory, Raman talked about the players' commitment. "They were exceptional," he said. Raman was under pressure after the selection drama before the Games. Even then he was confident the teams they had picked were the best. Raman had taken it in his stride. "This is nothing new," he said. "Even as a player, I was under pressure and we have to deal with it. I would say it is part of sport." There were questions raised about the composition of the teams too, and of course, the spirit within.

Raman, however, didn't want to focus on that but instead turned his words towards team bonding — something he values highly in his coaching manual. He praised the way the team played and said that all the players in the team were working very hard to perform well. He talked about the bonhomie in the teams (men and women). "The camaraderie and the friendship within the team is infectious," he said. "Everyone, not just the men but even in the women's team there is this vibrancy. This is what I want to create. This is the India team of the future where everyone will play as a team together in a very friendly atmosphere. I want to develop a strong unit that will take on the best in the world."

Team events over, all eyes will be on individual, mixed and doubles events now. With one medal in pocket, things are expected to be better.

