Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: Audio equipment falls inside wrestling arena, two hour delay and chaos follows

Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a speaker fell from the ceiling.

Published: 05th August 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 logo

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 logo

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a piece of audio equipment fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began.

Fans and officials were asked to leave the arena for a 'health and safety check' as chaos reigned supreme on the opening day of the wrestling competition.

The morning session was halted for more than two hours.

A security officer and an Indian, Scottish and Pakistan team official told PTI that a speaker fell from the hall ceiling leading to a long delay.

The session was stopped at 11.22 local time and then it was announced that action would resume at 12.15.

The resumption timing was changed thrice at the time of writing.

"We have been hearing that a speaker fell and everyone was told to vacate the area for a safety check," said a security officer at the venue.

An Indian official said, "We are in the warm up area. We heard about a speaker falling near the mat."

A Pakistani team official was also inside the hall at the time of incident said, "I could not see it but something fell down. They said a speaker and we had to come out."

Everyone inside the venue was tight-lipped about what exactly happened as the spectators waited in the corridor, seeking clarity on resumption.

"We have been waiting for more than an hour. They said it would start soon but we have no clarity as of now," said Inderpal, fan.

Nine bouts had already taken place before session was stopped.

Gold medal contender Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia had won their bouts comfortably.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games CWG 2022
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp