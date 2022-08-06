Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final; Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualifies for final

Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:40 AM

Christine Mboma of Namibia crosses the finish line ahed of Hima Das of India, left, and Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia, right, to win her Women's 200 meters semifinal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final.

Hima had qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday.

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualified for the final at the Commonwealth Games after finishing second in its heat race here on Friday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Mohammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob took the automatic qualification route, clocking 3:06.97s to finish second behind Kenya in heat 2.

India were fourth before the last leg bend but Amoj overtook two runners at the final stretch to finish second.

He had suffered a hamstring injury while running 4x400m relay as part of the Indian quartet during the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai last month.

India finished sixth overall across the two heats with Botswana 3:05.11s being the quickest.

The final will be held on Sunday.

In women's 100m hurdles, national record holder Jyothi Yarraji crashed out in the first round heats with a below-par show.

She clocked 13.18m to finish fourth in heat 2 and 10th overall.

She holds the national record of 13.04s.

The heat races were held under windy conditions and Yarraji ran with a tailwind of 2m/s.

All the competitors ran with tailwind of 2m/s or above.

The 22-year-old Yarraji had bettered her national record thrice this season.

Ancy Sojan also failed to qualify for the women's long jump final.

She was ranked 13th overall in the qualifying round with a best jump of 6.25m, which was wind-assisted (tailwind of 2.3m/s).

Those who touched 6.75m or at least 12 best performers across the two groups advance to the final.

The 21-year-old Sojan, who has a season and personal best of 6.55m, was seventh in Group A qualifying round.

