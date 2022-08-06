Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: After Dahiya, wrestlers Naveen, Vinesh Phogat win gold for India

While Naveen Kumar defeated Pakistan’s Tahir Sharif, Vinesh Phogat defeated Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Sri Lanka.

By Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM: Indian wrestlers Naveen Kumar and Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal Men’s 74 kg freestyle category and Women's Freestyle 53 kg Nordic category respectively in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Naveen Kumar defeated Pakistan’s Tahir Sharif 9-0 in the Men’s 74 kg freestyle category of the wrestling event. Naveen took a 2-0 lead early on and then in the second half, did a fitley and git wrench to get six points and then a point of passive play to make it 9-0. This is India’s sixth gold in Wrestling and 12th overall.

India gained a 2-0 lead in the initial phase of the bout and hold onto it until the time-out, which was taken with three minutes still remaining.

The Indian took another two points and then went on to capitalise on it and extended his lead to 9-0. Naveen eventually won the match 9-0 to win another gold in wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat defeated Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don of Sri Lanka at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

Phogat won the gold medal match by 4-0 via Victory by fall. She took two minutes and 24 seconds to win India's second gold of the day at the CWG.

Phogat was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let her opponent score. The Indian grappler took a 4-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling her opponent out of the ring.

Phogat was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, she managed to hold her ground and kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the gold medal. The Sri Lankan wrestler was no match for the Indian.

Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category - Nordic round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute's worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly.

Earlier in the day, Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

On the other hand, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

He defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. Dahiya won India's tenth gold medal at the CWG 2022.

