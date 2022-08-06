Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins maiden CWG gold, Pooja Gehlot finishes with bronze

By Express News Service

Ace wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 in the final of the Men's Freestyle 57kg to win his maiden Commonwealth Games gold on Saturday.

Dahiya was a class apart in the summit clash as he did not concede any points en route to the gold medal show in the 57kg category.

Dahiya had defeated Pakistan's Ali Asad in the semifinal of the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling category. He defeated his opponent from the arch-rival country by 14-4 on basis of technical superiority. The match lasted for three minutes and 17 seconds. Asad did get some chances to score points but Dahiya's exhibition on the mat was world-class.

Dahiya reached the semis of the men's 57 kg category after defeating Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the quarterfinal that started off his campaign. He won the match by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. The New Zealander did not even get a chance to score as the Indian made quick work of him.

Meanwhile, Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B.

Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her s opponent.

Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze.

