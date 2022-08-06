Home Sport Other

Squash at CWG: Pallikal-Ghosal enter semis, Senthil-Abhay book quarters berth

The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of mixed doubles event in squash competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals.

Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of men's doubles event.

The Indian duo beat the Scottish pair 8-11 11-10 11-8 in the round of 16.

Earlier, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 0-2 to Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi of Malaysia in women's doubles.

Ghosal had claimed India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash when he won a bronze on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipika Pallikal Karthik Saurav Ghosal Velavan Senthil Kumar Abhay Singh Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp