Home Sport Other

Chess Olympiad: Gukesh pulls-off huge heist in India B’s surprise win over US

The US knew that with a win, they could recover lost ground to make a serious dash for the medal placings.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

With a 2-2 draw over Ukraine, India women maintained their lead at the top with 15 points in the Chess Olympiad. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

MAHABALIPURAM: Fabiano Caruana had his hands on his head. The same gesture was being aped by Wesley So and Leinier Perez Dominguez. Levon Aronian was sipping a beverage, wearing a blank expression. The much-vaunted ‘dream team’, a moniker that was bestowed on the US side before they arrived for the Olympiad, were expected to walk the Open section. Their form, though, has been patchy at best.

On Saturday, the four super GMs — all of them having ratings of above 2700 — ran into four Indian teenagers (three 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old), prodigies touted to reach the promised land — 2700 and beyond — in due course.

At stake was more than just wounded pride. The US knew that with a win, they could recover lost ground to make a serious dash for the medal placings. By the time the tie finished, the unthinkable had happened. All four teenagers produced on demand, elite-level chess to stun their higher-rated opponents to help the hosts to a fine 3-1 win. Placing their hands on their head is very common among chess players. Inside hall one on Saturday, though, it was symbolic of US’ problems. They were given a mighty headache.

The star of the show, not for the first time, was D Gukesh. The 16-year-old Chennai boy, who is said to have the highest ceiling among the current crop of chess-playing centennial geniuses, produced his biggest Classical win till date, taking down Fabiano Caruana, who played the 2018 World Championship match against Magnus Carlsen. Raunak Sadhwani too prevailed over Dominguez to secure the match points after R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin secured two draws.

What made Gukesh’s win even more remarkable was Caruana, who has been swimming in choppy waters all through the week, began better. Starting with white pieces, already an inherent advantage according to engines, Caruana caught Gukesh out with an unfamiliar opening. “I didn’t know the line he played,” the 16-year-old admitted as much following the game.

“I tried to hold on. After he played b4, I got some counter play.” Gukesh was referring to Caruana’s 24th move. After that move, the engine slowly but surely began tilting the game in Gukesh’s favour. They traded pawns soon after as Caruana tried to rectify the situation by being proactive. He responded with a knight to c5 and that proved to be the beginning of the end. Gukesh attacked with a queen to d5. All of a sudden, Gukesh was now in the driving seat and he had a clear line of attack.

After ‘suffering a little bit,’ in the words of Judit Polgar in the commentary box, ‘we are witnessing history,’ she noted. “We see a youngster flying. Completely winning position, so close to getting his eighth win.” After the 40th move, Gukesh went extremely aggressive, with the endgame in sight. Caruana had no choice but to throw in the towel.

“I just play to win, irrespective of black or white. Play aggressive,” he said. Interestingly, he called the game a ‘learning experience’. “It’s a learning experience for me. Opening, I was outplayed. I didn’t panic a lot because I still took it as an opportunity for me to prove to myself” that he can still play against strong opponents.  

The win also makes him India’s No 2 on live ratings (2729.1), behind only Viswanathan Anand. As of Saturday night, he is the World No 20. For India A, it was below-par as they lost to Armenia in a marathon tussle, with the game on the top-board -- between P Harikrishna and Gabriel Sargissian -- going for six hours and 40 minutes. It ended with Sargissian prevailing.In the women’s section, India and Ukraine played four draws for a 2-2 score. The hosts, though, are on the top of the standings with 15 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chess Chess Olympiad Chess Championship D Gukesh Viswanathan Anand
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp