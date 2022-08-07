Home Sport Other

CWG 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

Published: 07th August 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sandeep Kumar reacts as he crosses the finish line in third place in the men's 10,000 meters walk.(Photo | AP)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Kumar clocked the timings of 38:49.21 in the final, which is his personal best.

The gold medal was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best as well.

Australia's Declan Tingay won the silver medal. He clocked the timings of 38:42.33, which is his personal best.

Amit, another Indian taking part in the event finished at the ninth position, clocking timings of 43:04.97, his season best.

Earlier, Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump on Sunday.

Paul finished at the first position with the best jump of 17.03 m, which came in his third attempt. He performed the first 17 m jump of the final. He took home the gold medal.

Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid also finished at the second position, with the best jump of 17.02 m which came in his fifth attempt.

Notably yesterday, Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

He was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best.

Also, Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

She clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best. She was always in contention for a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come second.

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.

