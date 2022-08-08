Home Sport Other

CWG: G Sathiyan wins bronze in table tennis men's singles

The bronze was Sathiyan's sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days.

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Paul Drinkhall of England in their men's singles table tennis bronze medal match .(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: G Sathiyan bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal as he won bronze, beating home-favourite Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd here.

Sathiyan avenged his men's doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men's doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

Comments

