Home Sport Other

Chess Olympiad 2022: Day of hit and miss for India

India B draw Uzbekistan to hand the latter the advantage in the Open section, Tania sizzles to help India A regain the lead in the women's section.

Published: 09th August 2022 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

India B split points with Uzbekistan in the Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram on Monday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

On a day when Tania Sachdev helped the hosts to a commanding 3.5-0.5 win over Kazakhstan, all the drama and tension was reserved for the match between India B and Uzbekistan in the Open section. R Praggnanandhaa, with a pawn and rook end game, had delivered a win after two draws on the 2nd and 4th boards.

On the first board, the unbeaten D Gukesh, 16, was involved in a titanic tussle with Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 17. There was a lot of hype coming into the match — the Uzbekistani is the reigning World Rapid champion while the Indian is one of the youngest ever to breach the 2700 ratings mark — and it lived up to it. For a vast majority of the match, Gukesh, with white pieces, enjoyed a good position while Abdusattorov, who was playing at rapid speed early on, was playing catch up.

But a few questionable moves in the end cost Gukesh the game, India the tie as well as the lead at the top with one round to go. What transpired at the end was heartbreaking to watch. In an okay position, Gukesh had moved the knight to f3. As soon as he made that move, the engines gave Abdosattorov the advantage as long as he spotted the queen to b2. He did that for a check. It was a blunder because

Gukesh would have lost his knight, giving his opponent more attacking pieces on the board.

As soon as the opponent made this move, Gukesh, realising his blunder, was so distraught he preferred to bury his head in his hands. Already running short on time, he ran out of it and the Uzbek pointed out that he had no time remaining to respond.  

Splitting two points means Uzbekistan remain top with 17, where they have been joined by Armenia. India B, India A and US are third, fourth and fifth respectively, with 16 points (India B have the advantage on tie-breaks).

If it was a disappointing day for India B in the Open section, the women's India A team recovered from Sunday's disappointments to regain sole lead. Facing Kazakhstan, the trio of Koneru Humpy, Bhakti Kulkarni and Sachdev returned with drama-free wins. While it was a welcome return to form for the seasoned Humpy after two draws and one loss in her last three games, the 35-year-old Sachdev is the one powering the top seeds. Her victory over Xeniya Balabayeva was her sixth in ten games. That she hasn't been given a rest while the likes of Humpy and D Harika, who didn't feature on Monday, have been given an off day reflects her importance to the set-up (R Vaishali, who drew, is another who has played all 10 games so far).    

What she has had to do, she has done with minimal fuss. Against Balabayeva, for example, she finished the match in 31 moves. Playing with white pieces, she went with a queen pawn opening. She was a bit loose at first, losing both a pawn and a knight. But her focus was on long-term positional integrity over short-term gains. She restored parity a few moves later before gradually making inroads into Balabayeva's half. They traded their rooks in the 23rd move but by that time, Sachdev's pieces had a better look to them. With the Kazakh blundering her way post this, the Indian once again cut out the mistakes from her own game to force the win.

Women face US with gold on line

India A in the women's category will know that a win against the US in the final round of the Olympiad will give them the first ever medal — a gold at that — in the event. In the open section, both India B and India A are in with a realistic chance of medalling. While the former face Germany, the latter will take on US. 

Table (with one round to go, top three)

Women
India A 17
Poland 16
Azerbaijan 16

Open
Uzbekistan 17
Armenia 17
India B 16

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess Olympiad Chess Olympiad 2022
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp