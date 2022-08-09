Home Sport Other

Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles to script India's CWG success story

About 25 percent of India's 66 medals came from the shooting range in the previous edition and not many believed that India will be able to touch even 50 but the country ended up with 61.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Avinash Sable (L), Eldhose Paul Centre , Sharath Kamal (R).(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Slipping out of the usual top-five was seen as a real possibility in absence of shooting but phenomenal success in athletics and lawn bowls propelled India to a commendable fourth place finish at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games.

About 25 percent of India's 66 medals came from the shooting range in the previous edition and not many believed that India will be able to touch even 50 but the country ended up with 61, courtesy unprecedented success in track and field events that delivered eight medals, the highest for India in a CWG edition overseas.

It indeed, was a big success story from the Birmingham Games.

Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Aboobacker's rare 1-2 finish in triple jump will be cherished for long.

Avinash Sable's silver in the 3000m steeplechase and Tejaswin Shankar's bronze in the high jump were also a first for India while Murali Sreeshankar's silver in the long jump was the country's first since 1978.

Annu Rani too etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian female athlete to secure a medal in javelin throw, a bronze.

Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar brought medals in the 10,000 metre race walk, contributing immensely to the success.

World Championship medallist Anju Bobby George had predicted at least seven medals from the Games but India managed to surpass that despite the absence of Neeraj Chopra, who missed the multi-sporting event due to a groin injury.

A gold and silver from Lawn Bowls 

The feel good story of the Games came from the lawn bowls greens in Victoria Park.

A police constable, sports teacher and a forest officer combined to catch the imagination of the entire country by winning the women's fours gold in a sport, nuances of which would still be unknown to many.

The team comprised Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia Inspired by them, the men's quartet too sprang a surprise by winning silver in the sport that has been part of the sports program since 1930.

Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar are hoping the medal ends up changing their lives.

Wrestling sweep 

Reaffirming their dominance at the CWG, Indian wrestlers won medals in all the 12 events they competed in and that included six gold.

Getting gold was like a walk in the park for Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia while by stepping on the top of the podium, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat made a roaring comeback after a rough patch.

Three medals also came from the judo mat including a silver from Delhi-based Tullika Maan who is already itching to change the colour of her medal.

Table tennis got India the most number of gold medals after wrestling.

Achanta Sharath Kamal showed 40 is just a number by adding three gold to a record equalling 13 medals in Games' history including the singles title after 16 years.

Paralympic Games medallist Bhavina Patel contributed to India's gold rush by winning the C3-5 category.

The badminton courts at the NEC arena fetched India three gold with superstar P V Sindhu finally winning her maiden title.

The young Lakshya Sen also put up an inspiring effort to complete India's sweep in the singles competition.

At the boxing arena, Nitu bossed the 48kg weight category while Amit Panghal overcame the disappointment of Tokyo Olympics to top the 51kg category.

There were a few disappointments as well.

The women's cricket team did well to get a silver but it had gold for the taking in the final against Australia.

It was a mixed bag in the hockey competition with women winning their first medal since Melbourne 2006 while the men were hammered by Australia in the final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games CWG 2022 Birmingham Games India at CWG 2022
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp