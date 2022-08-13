INTERVIEW | Cutting age: Sharath Kamal eyes bigger service post Commonwealth Games successes

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

A Sharath Kamal is brimming with joy after pulling off an incredible show in the Commonwealth Games, where he bagged three gold and a silver medal. This is the best performance by the 40-year-old who played his first CWG in 2006, where he won two gold. Playing 12 matches over a period of three days showed that he is still physically and mentally fit. He does not want to rest on his laurels and is keen on playing the Olympics at Paris in 2024. Sharath after a hectic day spoke to Express about his campaign and future. Excerpts...

Which of the medals was most pleasing to win?

The most important win was the first gold in men’s team championships which helped us gain good momentum and confidence going into the tournament.



Did you expect to win so many medals?

Yes, the number of projected medals were around six by the whole table tennis team and personally for me, I was sure about medals in the men's team, men’s doubles and men’s singles. But winning three gold and one silver was a pleasant surprise.



Was the singles win your best show to date?

My form in the whole tournament was my personal best and throughout the tournament, I played very well. I just continued that form with confidence into the finals.



How was mixed doubles win with new partner? How was Sreeja Akula’s perfor­m­a­n­ce in the event?

As I said earlier, I really did not know what to expect from mixed doubles but Sreeja and I combined very well. We had a good understanding and both of us were in great shape from the beginning of the tournament. As the rounds progressed I could feel how Sreeja was developing into a complete player who could understand what she had to do and what I expected out of her.



How much effort did you put in preparations for the Games?

My preparations for the CWG started in Jan 2022 where I sat down with my coaches, fitness coach, mental trainer and nutritionist to chalk out a plan on how and when I would be training. I knew that the CWG would require a high level of physical and mental fitness with almost five to six matches everyday, so my training was broken down into match size sessions and had training for the whole day.



What did your coach Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao tell you before the games?

They had also worked as hard as I did. Without their inputs, I might not have been as sharp as I was at Birmingham. I have been working with them for 36 years now, they know me like the back of their palm. Their inputs came in handy.



How did you keep yourself mentally and physically fit?

It’s a long drawn daily process which I must follow to be in my best shape both physically and mentally.



Is age just a number for you?

I don’t have to talk about it as I am showing it by example. I am sure with the right kind of motivation and physical fitness, we will be able to bring in our best experience to the table.



So can we expect the same show in Asian games?

It’s going to be tougher due to the competition because Asia is the powerhouse for table tennis but I am pretty confident to win some medals there too.



Do these wins and medals give the confidence to play in your 40’s for a few more years and perhaps till the next Olympics?

Yes, it gives the right confidence and motivation to continue on my path in search of excellence.

