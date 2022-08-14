Rejuvenated Vijender Singh ready to rumble in the ring

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: Jungle Rumble sounds like a distorted version of the iconic and cerebral fight billed as Rumble in the Jungle (1974) between two boxing greats. Even on Google searches 'Rumble in the Jungle' would be the runaway winner. It would be a sacrilege to compare the two fights. Jungle Rumble is nowhere near the Zaire fight neither is anyone claiming it to be, but for 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh this would be the stage where he would like to bring his 'life' back on track.

For him the word life is boxing. It had been quite a trying couple of years because of Covid 19 and its restrictions. Lack of matches and practice have crippled him a bit but when the words of his fight was finalised last year he was ready. After last year's setback, he is longing to get back into the ring and make a strong comeback. The Battle of Ship did not rumble when Vijender lost to Russia's Artysh Lopsan in the fifth of the eight-round match. It was difficult and can be considered an aberration, is what he felt.

In India, he always believes Singh is King and like a king he would want to dominate the fight against an obscure professional boxer with eight knockouts (as per boxrec.com). He went to Manchester to join his training team led by Lee Beard, had a few sparring sessions and voila, he is "ready". Manchester always gives him a fresh perspective to his boxing. Even since he turned pro, he visits the place where he loves to train with his team.

"Training in Manchester is quite good," says the 35-year-old boxer. "I was there for around six weeks trying to get fit for the fight. It was strenuous. But at the same time it was really enjoyable. "Maja aaya" (It was fun). And also, I visited Manchester after two, two-and-a-half years. So I really enjoyed it."

Losing precious training was something he wouldn't have wanted but Vijender says he couldn't have done anything else. "It's frustrating to lose training time during Covid because I couldn't go there nor could they (trainers) come here."

There is not much literature on his opponent Ghanaian boxer Eliasu Sulley (8-0 record), but Vijender says his reach is better than the opponent's. The boxer is in the last leg of preparation. Maintaining weight before a bout has been a perennial challenge for boxers. Usually a few kilograms overweight before the weighing, pugilists try and break down those few ounces to get back to 76kg. "I am around 80+ right now and by weigh-in I should be back to where I belong," he says. Coffee usually helps and of course limited food.

Reflecting on his journey from ever since he started boxing, Vijender says he felt humbled by the experiences he had over the years. "A boxer from a village who did not have shoes and clothes to here, it had been an incredible journey. It must be around two decades now. When I look back I realise apart from boxing I don't know much about anything else," he says in a tinge of pathos. "I know boxing and I am the happiest when I box and am in the ring. I have dabbled with a few other things like acting in Hollywood movies or even tried my hand in politics, but at the end of the day what makes me happy is the feeling I get when I get the feet moving and the fists flying inside the ring."

And Vijender is happy with what he has and says there are no regrets either. Whatever he has got back from the sport he pursued with earnestness is enough to keep him going. " Of course there is no limit to wanting more but I am happy to be where I am and the sport has taken care of me. So, whenever I can, I will give back the sport. I want to give back to society and I will train the next generation of boxers."

Vijender also talked about Nitu Ghanghas, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games recently. "She is from the same place but different village and it was very nice to hear that her father Jai Bhagwan has said that Vijender's medal inspired him and daughter to pursue the sport, it was quite emotional. He could have not talked about my Olympic medal. That he acknowledged that I inspired him is quite touching. She is a very good boxer and I hope she does well."

As of now all eyes will be on August 17, the day of the Jungle Rumble, where a wounded Singh would want to thunder back.

