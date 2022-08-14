Home Sport Other

Suresh’s unbeaten 80 powers Coimbatore

J Suresh Kumar’s unbeaten 80 helped Coimbatore to defeat Thiruvallur by five wickets in the T20 semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts tournament for SS Rajan trophy.

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Semifinals: Thiruvallur 151 in 19 ovs (Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 53, S Mohan Prasath 3/17, A Karuppusamy 3/21) lost to Coimbatore 152/5 in 19.1 ovs (S Sujay 33, J Suresh Kumar 80 n.o, V Aakash 3/20). Dindigul 171/6 in 20 ovs (K Aashiq 77, K Muruganandham 60, M Rooban Raj 3/32) bt Salem 159/8 in 20 ovs (G Sujith 37, M Gopal 32).

Asvin stars for Kanyakumari

Riding on S Asvin Brinly’s 5 for 33, Kanyakumari vanquished Tirupattur by 50 runs in the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Kanyakumari 264 in 50 ovs (KS Navaneeth 56, S Rohan 86, I Selvin Sam 33, G Mohamed Wasif 3/38, N Jawed Ahmed 3/41) bt Tirupattur 214 in 48.2 ovs (B Adhi Kesavan 111, S Asvin Brinly 5/33). Thiruvallur 290/5 in 50 ovs (N Gowri Shankar 135, Kiran Karthikeyan 76, Paravinth Kumar 3/20) bt Kallakuruchi 145 in 47.3 ovs (M Vinoth 47, G Shailendar 3/11). Ranipet 332/6 in 50 ovs (A Athique Rahman 142, V Hari Ragavendra 102 n.o.) bt Pudukottai 110 in 30.2 ovs (M Vishnu 3/20). Tiruchirapalli 270/9 in 50 ovs (B Swadesh 134, TT Kishore 40, KS Barath Rithvik 58, P Jaya Prathap 3/52) bt Dharmapuri 148 in 29.1 ovs (R Dhanush 80). Chengalpattu 219 in 49.4 ovs (R Surya 60) bt Dindigul 185 in 37.5 ovs (G Sanjay Venkateshwar 68 n.o., K Sameer Khan 4/38). Kancheepuram 321/7 in 50 ovs (AK Rajagopalan 31, N Narendra Nigamn 106, M Abhiseck 131, S Arasu 3/59) bt Perambalur 88 in 20 ovs.

Naveen shines
All-round display by G Naveen Kumar (71; 5/23) paved the way for Classic CC to hammer Thiruthani CC by 94 runs in a first division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 149 in 32.3 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 71, K Mathan 5/52, C Manikandan 3/36) bt Thiruthani CC 55 in 20.5 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 5/23, AC Kasi Vignesh 3/11).

Vamika advances

 Vamika Sharma beat Kashish Kant 9-5 in the girls’ U-18 qualifying round of the 29th national junior Under-18 clay court tennis championship organised by TNTA held at SDAT hockey stadium, Egmore, Chennai.

Preyesh storms into quarters

Suresh Raj Preyesh of RTTHPC blanked Pranav Janakiraman of SSHI 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in the boys’ U-19 pre-quarterfinals of thestate ranking table tennis meet.
Results: U-19 Boys: Pre-quarterfinals: G Varun (RTTHPC) bt M Sudharshan (Salem) 3-1; K Umesh (RTTHPC) bt Anirudh Balaji (RTTHPC) 3-1; Suresh Raj Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt Pranav Janakiraman (SSHI) 3-0.

Abhishek crowned champion

Abhishek Dhudasiya defeated Akramullah Baig (353-351) in the finals of the 9th Tamil Nadu State Tenpin Bowling Championship which concluded at LetsBowl, Thoraipakkam. In the finals, Akram finished the first game trailing Abhishek (207-191) by 16 pins. In Game 2, Akram, who needed to score a double in the last frame, missed it by a whisker and ended up finishing Game 2 (146-160) and eventually losing the two game pinfall by a narrow two pins.

