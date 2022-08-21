Home Sport Other

Praggnanandhaa loses to Duda in FTX Crypto Cup

It was the second loss for the 17-year-old GM after he went down to Quang Liem Le in the previous round.

Published: 21st August 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIAMI: Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down to Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda via the tie-break in the sixth round of the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, here on Sunday.

It was the second loss for the 17-year old GM after he went down to Quang Liem Le in the previous round.

He, however, remained in second spot with 13 match points behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen (15 match points).

Duda drew first blood when he won the opening game.

After two draws, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth game to level the match.

The Polish player then showed his class to win both the tie-break games for a 4-2 victory.

Praggnanandhaa takes on Carlsen in the last and final round of the tournament later on Sunday night.

Carlsen had to bring out his best to subdue the highly-rated Alireza Firouzja 3.5-2.5 via the tie-breaker.

The Norwegian lost the first game but bounced back to win the next to level the match.

Games three and four were drawn before the world champion won the blitz tie-break series.

In other matches in the round, Liem Le pulled off a surprise 2.5-1.5 win over Anish Giri of the Netherlands, and Levon Aronian defeated Hans Niemann 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour.

There is USD 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Praggnanandhaa FTX Crypto Cup
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp