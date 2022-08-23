'Finishing second good': Praggnanandhaa on FTX Crypto Cup performance

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teenager R Praggnanandhaa further embellished his growing stature with a fine performance to finish second in the FTX Crypto Cup, an online eight-player Rapid event that finished in Miami on Sunday.

The 17-year-old had the chance to finish first on the final day but just couldn’t manage the wins that would have enabled him to leapfrog reigning world Classical champion, Magnus Carlsen. The 17-year-old did beat the Norwegian in the last of the four-game Rapid match-ups to level the match at 2-2.

The Indian prevailed in the resulting Blitz tie-break but Carlsen had done enough to pocket the title. However, Praggnanandhaa’s win in the tie-break helped him to finish over France’s Alireza Firouzja.

Both had finished level (15) but the Indian finished second as he had beaten Firouzja in the head-to-head match.

In a microcosm, that was how good the Indians played over the last week. In a chat with this daily post the tournament, he called the event a good learning experience. Excerpts:

On coming second

I think it is really a good result. The field was strong with the likes of Firouzja, Anish Giri, (Levon) Aronian and so on.

So coming second just behind Carlsen was a good result.

On the tournament

It’s always great to play against best players in the world. It was a good learning experience.

On beating Carlsen for a third time (in Rapid) in 2022

It feels good and it really motivates me!

On the last game win

Not sure, it was an intense fight as it was final match.

On which Carlsen win he cherishes most

This one for sure. Definitely 4th rapid game, it was must win to force tie-break. So I value the win a lot.

On if the Olympiad was good preparation

Yes for sure the pre-Olympiad preparation and work during the Olympiad helped me.

On the competition between Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh and yourself

It’s healthy and I think we are all inspiring each other and moving forward!



