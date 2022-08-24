Home Sport Other

Double podium finish for India in IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships

Published: 24th August 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian with their silver and bronze medals respectively in the U-21 Women's event at the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships in Bucharest. (Photo | SAI Media @

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Anupama Ramachandran and Keerthana Pandian won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the U-21 Women's event at the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

Ramachandran lost to Thailand's Panchaya Channoi 1-4 in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Pandian also went down Channoi 0-3, settling for a bronze.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the cueists for their achievements.

"Many Congratulations Champs!! Well Done," the SAI tweeted.

Last year, Tamil Nadu's Ramachandran clinched the first position in the women's (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers.

