Neeraj marches on with one good throw at a time

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One last burst before the season ends. It had been one incredible year too. The javelin flew from one national record to another and fell just a shade short of the elusive 90-metre mark. Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has eyes on that mark but it's not turned into an obsession as yet. One good throw is what he thrives on.

A maiden World Championships silver, record throws in Diamond League, the season had been as expected. Though he finished second at Stockholm Diamond League in June, his throw was a national record of 89.94m and the farthest he has managed so far. The 90-m mark turned into a national obsession but for Neeraj and his team it is just a number and getting good throws had been their objective.

Neeraj's coach Klaus Bartonietz was happy with the way things have progressed for the 24-year-old athlete with "immense potential". The 89.08m on return from injury speaks to the confidence the athlete is carrying deep within. As he heads to the Diamond League finale in Zurich in September, his team would be looking to end the season on a high. As long as he is winning and throwing well, the 90m will just be another number.

"He looked fine and we competed with hand brakes on," said Klaus a day after the Lausanne Diamond League where Neeraj topped the list — first by an Indian. "We have been following his progress very closely and we knew he was getting into full fitness. So we evaluated his physical fitness." According to his team, Neeraj had undergone a full fitness evaluation some two days before flying out to Lausanne. The training was going on in a "beautiful" Saarbuecken facility in Germany close to France (Paris is some 2 hours away).

"It had been a very good time and training was good," said Klaus who was satisfied with the way his ward progressed after straining his thigh during the World Championships in July. He could not compete at the Commonwealth Games to give time for it to heal. "He is doing well in practice too. He is lifting weights and his explosiveness is at its best."

While it may be the end of the season, all the best throwers are expected to join the Zurich Diamond League Finale and for Neeraj, it will be important to finish well. "The season is ending but all the top throwers will be there. It is a prestigious tournament and we hope Neeraj will end the season on a high."

The likes of Czech Yakub Vadlejch and German Juliam Anderson will be waiting. Needs to be seen whether season leader Anderson Peters will join them in the gala evening.

