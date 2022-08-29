Home Sport Other

Pro Boxing: Super Featherweight boxer Md Azahar crowned WBC India champion 

The 25-year-old Azahar lost the first round on all three judges' cards but went on to win the next seven rounds convincingly.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Delhi boxer Md Azahar was crowned the WBC India champion in the super featherweight division after registering a unanimous win over Dharamvir Singh here.

The judges scored the fight 79-72, 76-75 and 79-72 in Azahar's favour after 32 minutes of boxing on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old Azahar lost the first round on all three judges' cards but went on to win the next seven rounds convincingly.

Azhar, proved to be the better technical fighter before a partisan crowd. He now has a record of five wins and as many losses with four knockouts to his name.

"I was comfortable, just sticking to doing what I do best," Azahar said.

"The game plan was to hit and not get hit. I fought a good smart fight. He couldn't hit me with any of his best shots," he added. 

Dharamvir, on the other hand, has a record of seven wins and four losses. His previous loss had come over three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Boxing Council-sanctioned fight night witnessed seven other fights.

In an exciting four-round cruiserweight contest, Jaskaran Singh from Punjab won a points decision over debutante compatriot Harsamardeep Singh.

Middleweight Shiva won a close six-round bout against Karanjeet Singh. Shiva was making a comeback after two years and looked rusty in the early rounds.

Karanjeet, despite his record of four losses, looked comfortable and even took the second and third rounds. But Shiva, hung on.

The final scores were 58-56, 58-56, 58-56.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing WBC India champion Md Azahar Dharamvir Singh
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp