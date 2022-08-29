Pro Boxing: Super Featherweight boxer Md Azahar crowned WBC India champion 

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Delhi boxer Md Azahar was crowned the WBC India champion in the super featherweight division after registering a unanimous win over Dharamvir Singh here.

The judges scored the fight 79-72, 76-75 and 79-72 in Azahar's favour after 32 minutes of boxing on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old Azahar lost the first round on all three judges' cards but went on to win the next seven rounds convincingly.

Azhar, proved to be the better technical fighter before a partisan crowd. He now has a record of five wins and as many losses with four knockouts to his name.

"I was comfortable, just sticking to doing what I do best," Azahar said.

"The game plan was to hit and not get hit. I fought a good smart fight. He couldn't hit me with any of his best shots," he added.

Dharamvir, on the other hand, has a record of seven wins and four losses. His previous loss had come over three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Boxing Council-sanctioned fight night witnessed seven other fights.

In an exciting four-round cruiserweight contest, Jaskaran Singh from Punjab won a points decision over debutante compatriot Harsamardeep Singh.

Middleweight Shiva won a close six-round bout against Karanjeet Singh. Shiva was making a comeback after two years and looked rusty in the early rounds.

Karanjeet, despite his record of four losses, looked comfortable and even took the second and third rounds. But Shiva, hung on.

The final scores were 58-56, 58-56, 58-56.

