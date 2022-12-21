World Athletics announces qualification criteria for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The World Athletics announced qualification criteria for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday. According to the WA, qualification system, there will be a dual pathway to the Olympics. The Athletics competition in Paris will be held between August 2-11.

The qualification system for athletics competition at the @Paris2024 Olympic Games, to be held between 2-11 August 2024, has been published.



— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 20, 2022

“As was the case for the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the qualification system (French version) will be based on a dual pathway of qualification, with 50% of athletes qualifying through entry standards and the remaining 50% qualifying through World Rankings,” said WA statement.

“The programme will include 23 women’s events and 23 men’s events as well as two mixed events – the 4x400m mixed relay and the 35km mixed team race walk,” said WA.

“For the 10,000m, combined events, race walks and relays, the qualification period runs from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2024. For the marathon, the qualification window is from 1 November 2022 to 30 April 2024. For all other events, the qualification period runs from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.”

CHENNAI: The World Athletics announced qualification criteria for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday. According to the WA, qualification system, there will be a dual pathway to the Olympics. The Athletics competition in Paris will be held between August 2-11. The qualification system for athletics competition at the @Paris2024 Olympic Games, to be held between 2-11 August 2024, has been published.— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 20, 2022 “As was the case for the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the qualification system (French version) will be based on a dual pathway of qualification, with 50% of athletes qualifying through entry standards and the remaining 50% qualifying through World Rankings,” said WA statement. “The programme will include 23 women’s events and 23 men’s events as well as two mixed events – the 4x400m mixed relay and the 35km mixed team race walk,” said WA. “For the 10,000m, combined events, race walks and relays, the qualification period runs from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2024. For the marathon, the qualification window is from 1 November 2022 to 30 April 2024. For all other events, the qualification period runs from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.”