STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Coronavirus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

Figures released by local organizers showed 16 of 379 athletes and officials who arrived Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Tuesday.

Figures released by local organizers showed 16 of 379 athletes and officials who arrived Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

They have been taken into isolation hotels to limit the spread of the infection and could miss their events.

The positive test rate of 4.2% for athletes and officials compared to 0.66% for Olympic “stakeholders,” a group which includes workers and media.

Only seven of 1,059 people in that category arriving at Beijing were positive in similar tests Monday.

The rates were confirmed in PCR and other follow-up tests for tens of thousands of people at the Beijing Olympics who will live, work and train in closed-off communities separated from the general public.

The Chinese government is pursuing a zero-tolerance public health strategy.

On Monday, the rate of infection from tests of those already inside the Olympic bubbles was 100 times higher for athletes and officials compared to workers.

Five of 3,103 tests from the athletes-officials group were positive compared to only one of more than 60,000 daily tests from "stakeholders."

A total of 200 positive tests for COVID-19 have now been recorded at the Olympics since Jan.23.

Of those 200, 67 were athletes and officials.

“Stakeholders” accounted for the other 133.

Among the athletes testing positive in Beijing is Hong Kong skier Audrey King, who arrived from a training camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

King told the South China Morning Post she had no symptoms and was optimistic of skiing in the women's slalom on Feb.9.

The most senior athlete representative at the International Olympic Committee, two-time Olympic hockey medalist Emma Terho, also is in an isolation hotel after testing positive on arrival.

“Even though this is not the start I envisaged, I was happy to see the protocols that Beijing 2022 has put in place are working well,” Terho, an IOC member from Finland who sits on the Olympic body's executive board, wrote on her Instagram account.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp