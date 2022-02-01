IOC urges warring IOA factions and all stakeholders to work together

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association is going through a torrid time. There are two distinctive factions, one led by its president Narinder Batra and the other by secretary-general Rajeev Mehta and a truce seems out of bounds. Despite International Olympic Committee's directive last month, the IOA could not sit down and finalise the constitution nor could it send to the IOC for approval.



The IOC is "closely" following the development too. It had sent a letter before the annual general meeting in December, where it said that the IOA should conduct its elections "latest by January 2022". However, after even January 27 hearing, the matter is still unresolved and is still in the Delhi High Court.

Though elections could not be held as directed by the IOC, no drastic step is expected by the IOC as of now.

In reply to queries sent by this newspaper, the IOC on Sunday said that it is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"The IOC is monitoring the situation of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) closely," said the IOC in reply to a mail. Calling the situation unfortunate, IOC has also urged all parties to act responsibly.

"Unfortunately, the IOA elections have been postponed due to legal action initiated before Indian Courts. The IOC has urged all parties involved to act responsibly, in the interest of the Olympic and Sport Movement in India, and to find an amicable and appropriate solution so that the IOA elections can take place as soon as possible."



Though there have been suggestions regarding its constitution by a court-appointed official, the IOC is not saying anything about compromising its autonomy due to external interference as of now.

When asked if it would continue to support the IOA and recognise it even after failing to hold elections by January, the IOC said: "In the meantime and as per usual practice under these circumstances, the IOC continues to recognise the IOA leadership currently in place." Such is the mistrust and fissure between

the two groups in the IOA that they could not sit down and frame one application in reply to the 13 points raised by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra in the Delhi High Court. In the end, the two factions submitted two different applications and court-appointed observer Injeti Srinivas to assist administrator former judge Rajiv Sahai Endlaw submitted his observations too. Srinivas' suggestions could lead to a massive overhaul in the constitution and even threaten to end control of both parties.



Mehra had objected to the reply of both factions of the IOA. It needs to be seen what IOA does next. The next hearing has been listed for February 4.