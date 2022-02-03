STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's Winter Olympic contingent COVID-free after manager found negative in retests

The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free, IOA president Batra said.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A snowboarder catches air on the slopestyle course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: A day after testing positive for COVID-19, the manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has returned negative results in two retests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Thursday.

Wani was found COVID-19 positive upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport here on Wednesday.

IOA president Narinder Batra said the official has now returned negative in the last two tests.

"The manager of Indian team Mr Abbas Wani tested negative in the 2 tests done on him in last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid free," Batra said.

"Thank you Mr Harjinder Singh (Chef de Mission), the Indian Embassy in China and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for taking care of everyone."

Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics where Jammu and Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time.

Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games to be held from February 4 to 20.

The contingent also includes alpine coach Ludar Chand Thakur, technician Puran Chand and team official Roop Chand Negi.

An asymptomatic Wani stayed in quarantine in his hotel room before the retests confirmed that he is not infected.

Singh expressed surprise over Wani testing positive after landing as he had taken two vaccine doses besides a booster and obtained a green QR Code to travel to Beijing after clearing the tests before boarding the flight.

Now that the entire contingent has been cleared, the team will take part in Friday's opening ceremony to be held at the Bird's Nest stadium here and focus on the main event, he said.

Singh who is the General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India said Khan's participation in the event is a big boost for skiing in Kashmir as well as in India.

"Skiing is big generator of winter tourism as it is most popular in Europe and India looks to capitalise on the emerging sport," Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Abbas wani Indian winter olympics contingent
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp