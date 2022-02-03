STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOC approves Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing for 2028 LA Olympics

The decision by the International Olympic Committee was expected after its executive board agreed to an initial list of 28 sports in December.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Skateboarding

Image for representation

By PTI

BEIJING: Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing have officially been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The decision by the International Olympic Committee was expected after its executive board agreed to an initial list of 28 sports in December.

Los Angles organizers have welcomed the 'three iconic West Coast sports' that made their debuts at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC is promoting urban sports to attract younger viewers.

Boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting have not yet been included.

They can be added next year by meeting targets set by the IOC board.

Space can also be made for sports suggested by Los Angeles organizers.

Those could include breakdancing or baseball and softball.

Breakdancing will debut at the 2024 Olympics at the request of the Paris organizers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
skateboarding Surfing Sport climbing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp