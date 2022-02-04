STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters in March and April

The selection trials -- one and two -- for rifle will be held from March 8 to 21 in Bhopal and the pistol trials in Delhi.

Published: 04th February 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pistol

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 cases starting to decline across the country, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided to hold the selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters in March and April this year.

The selection trials -- one and two -- for rifle will be held from March 8 to 21 in Bhopal and the pistol trials in Delhi.

The selection trials -- three and four -- will be conducted from March 26 to April 7 for rifle in Delhi and pistol in Bhopal.

The Indian shooting team for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Cairo was picked after taking into consideration the qualification scores along with final ranking points of the 64th National Championship as the selection trials could not be held owing to the pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19 conditions in India, the selection trials, which were scheduled to be held in January 2022, were postponed. There was no time left for conducting the trials before selection of teams for ISSF World Cup, Cairo," NRAI had said in a statement after announcing the team.

The season's first World Cup, for pistol and rifle shooters, will see several Tokyo Olympians, including Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma, missing from the Indian team.

From the 13 pistol and rifle shooters who represented India at Tokyo, only Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat, Aishwarya Pratap Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput were selected for the Cairo meet.

The Cairo World Cup is scheduled to start from February 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Rifle Association Of India NRAI
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp