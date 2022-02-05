STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditi Ashok makes birdies in time to make the cut at Drive On Champs

Aditi, who shot 72 in the first round, was staring at the possibility of an early exit when she was 1-over for the second day after 14 holes.

Published: 05th February 2022

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo| AP)

By PTI

FORT MYERS: Aditi Ashok fired two birdies in the last four holes to make the cut at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Aditi birdied the sixth and then holed a clutch putt on the ninth, her 18th and final hole of the second round.

She carded 1-under 71.

At 1-under for two days, Aditi was T-61st right on the cut-line.

With just 18 holes remaining at the 54-hole event, Marina Alex and Leona Maguire ended the second round tied at the top of the leader board at -13, four strokes ahead of the pack.

For both Alex and Maguire, this is only the second time in both of their LPGA Tour careers that they have held or shared a lead after 36 holes.

While Maguire is looking to become the season's first Rolex First-Time Winner, Alex is looking for her first win since the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic.

Past U.S. Solheim Cup stars Stacy Lewis and Brittany Altomare are tied for third at -9 along with Linnea Johansson.

Altomare and Lewis both recorded 5-under 67s, while Johansson posted a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys.

Florida's own Lexi Thompson joins fellow major champions Jeongeun Lee6 and Patty Tavatanakit in a tie for sixth at -8.

