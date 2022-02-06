Key athletics event in South to reduce travel risk, season kicks off with throws event

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Selecting a venue that would not involve much travelling for elite athletes during Covid times was one of the major concerns for the Athletics Federation of India before finalising the calendar for next season. Since most of the elite athletes are training in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, the AFI clubbed the first few national competitions including the Indian Grand Prix and Fed Cup in south India -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"We don't want our athletes to travel too much, that's why we kept all the major national events in the south," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. "We had to keen in mind the athletes who are training abroad and when it would be convenient for them to come here and participate."

The AFI has added two events this season -- 1st national throws and jumps. The reason was to lend balance to the calendar. The AFI chief said this would take care of the throws and jumps athletes. "We have marathons (full, half and 10Ks) to take care of the long distance runners, the cross country too. Then we have nationals for sprinters and race walking for walkers. So these two competitions will lend balance to our calendar." Since India has a good chance in throws and jumps at major international events, AFI would want to emphasise a little more on these two disciplines. After Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, there has been interest in the sport.

Since the dates of National cross country supposed to be held in Kohima is yet to be finalised, it will begin with the 1st Indian throws competition on February 26 in Delhi. The federation is also concentrating on jumps event as they announced the 1st National Jumps Competitions on March 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

With the World Championships in Oregon from July 15, focus would be on the senior inter-state national championships to be held in Chennai from June 10 to 14. Not that too many athletes would qualify but it would be the last domestic competition before qualification date of June 26.

The AFI would want Neeraj to be here during the inter-state in Chennai but everything depends on the situation and his competition schedule. As of the GPs, his participation is still not decided. "We are in discussion with him and the coach," said Sumariwalla. But everything will depend on the competitions he would enter. He will continue training in the US as of now. According to AFI chief Neeraj will continue to train there.

As for the Asian Games, the AFI chief said that only potential medal winners those with a chance of winning medals would be considered for the Asian Games. The selection committee would select on the basis of their performances before the Games. The AFI chief said there would be selection and all athletes will be evaluated before the Games.

The first Indian Grand Prix will be on March 13 at Thiruvananthapuram where the sprinters and quartermilers are training. This will be followed by the second GP on March 23. The Federation Cup senior nationals is slated for April 2 to 6 in Calicut. The Open nationals will be held in Jamshedpur between October 15 to 19 after the Asian Games.

Other major events

Indian Open Race Walking: April 16-17 in Ranchi

Indian Open Javelin throw competition: April 23-24

Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4: May 18 and 25 in Madurai

Indian Grand Prix 5 and 6: August 7 and 10 in Bengaluru

Indian Open 400m competition: October 1-2 in Jamshedpur

National Youth Athletics Championships: September 23-25 in Bhopal

National Inter-district junior athletics meet: November 25-27 (venue TBD)

National Junior Athletics Championships: November 11-15 in GUwahati