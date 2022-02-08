STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Unvaccinated Olympic snowboarder Patrizia Kummer defends choice after quarantine

Kummer safely negotiated the opening round of the women's parallel giant slalom on Tuesday morning but was knocked out of the competition at the round of 16.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer competes during the women's parallel giant slalom elimination run at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ZHANGJIAKOU: Unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer said she had "no problem" after competing at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following three weeks of quarantine, and didn't "care what people think" of her.

Athletes vaccinated against Covid-19 go straight into the "closed loop" bubble system at the Beijing Games but those who have not been jabbed face a mandatory 21-day hotel quarantine period before competing.

Kummer safely negotiated the opening round of the women's parallel giant slalom on Tuesday morning but was knocked out of the competition at the round of 16.

Speaking after her opening round performance, she insisted that despite being in quarantine, she had been able to do "really good" training.

"During quarantine I did more fast training like jumping and stuff -- you can do that everywhere, you don't need much space," said Kummer, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"Everything is in your head -- you can do good when you are prepared in your head and I was prepared."

Kummer said getting the vaccine "wasn't the best" for her and that she was "happy" to go through the quarantine period.

She said she moved into the Olympic Village after 17 or 18 days of her quarantine and was then allowed to train on the slopes and go back to her room until the full three weeks were over.

Kummer said she did not have "an opinion about anybody else" regarding the vaccine and did not care what people thought of her status.

"If somebody else has an opinion, they can have it -- it's their free will to have it," said the 34-year-old.

"Everybody needs to decide on their own. Nobody is in my body so who the hell thinks they can decide for me?"

Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia last month over his vaccine status, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patrizia Kummer Olympics Olympics 2022 Winter OlympicsWinter Olympics 2022
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp