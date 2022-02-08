STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Winter Olympic history-maker Ester Ledecka wins third Games gold

The 26-year-old Czech became the first woman to win gold in two different sports at a Winter Olympics when she took skiing and snowboarding titles in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's parallel giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ZHANGJIAKOU: Dual winter sports champion Ester Ledecka successfully defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday -- even if she did not immediately realise it.

The 26-year-old Czech became the first woman to win gold in two different sports at a Winter Olympics when she took skiing and snowboarding titles in Pyeongchang four years ago.

She won snowboard parallel giant slalom gold again in the Chinese capital when she cruised to victory in the final against Austria's Daniela Ulbing.

But Ledecka did not immediately realise that she was an Olympic champion again.

"I was concentrating on each run and I was still thinking about what I could do better in the next run," she said.

"And then I realised that there wasn't going to be any other run."

Ledecka will now switch to skis and attempt to win another gold medal in the super-G on Friday.

"I'm very happy that I can do so many races and I hope I will switch myself very fast," she said.

Slovenia's Gloria Kotnik took bronze.

Austria's Benjamin Karl won gold in the men's parallel giant slalom, beating Slovenia's Tim Mastnak in the final.

"As a child of 10 I wrote that I would be world champion, I would be the fastest racer in the world and I would be Olympic champion," said Karl.

"The last one was missing and I did everything in the last years to prepare for the Olympics."

American-born Russian Vic Wild, a double gold medallist at the 2014 Sochi Games, took the men's bronze medal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ester Ledecka Olympics Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Winter Olympics 2022
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp