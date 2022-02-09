STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI to hold national selection trials for wrestling from February 14, for judo from February 15

While the wrestling trials will take place at SAI's Sonepat, Lucknow, and Mumbai centres, judo trials will take place in NCoE Imphal and Bhopal.

Published: 09th February 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Mat

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will hold selection trials for wrestling and judo from February 14 and 15 respectively at its National Centres of Excellence (NCoEs) across the country.

While the wrestling trials will take place at SAI's Sonepat, Lucknow, and Mumbai centres, judo trials will take place in NCoE Imphal and Bhopal.

Sonepat will be the venue of the men's freestyle and greco roman trials from February 14 to 16, while the women's wrestling events will take place in Lucknow on February 16 and 17, the SAI said.

The Mumbai centre will host the men's freestyle and greco roman trials.

The trials for women will be held from February 16 to 18.

The SAI centres where the selection trials for judo will take place are: NCOE, Imphal (boys and girls) from February 15 to 17 and NCOE, Bhopal (boys and girls) from February 18 to 22.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 13 to 17 years (18 years in exceptional cases) for wrestling.

The age criteria for judo are: Sub-junior boys and girls above 12 years and below 15 years (must be born between 2008, 2009, 2010), Cadet boys and girls above 15 years and below 18 year (must be born between 2005, 2006, 2007) and Junior boys and girls above 18 years and below 21 years (must be born between 2002, 2003, 2004).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAI Sports Authority Of India National Centres of Excellence
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp