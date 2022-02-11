STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Navaneeth, Abhay in TN squash championship final  

Navaneeth Prabhu and Abhay Singh grabbed headlines on day two of the Tamil Nadu State Closed Championship held at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Singh ( Photo | Twitter, @IspSquash)

Abhay Singh ( Photo | Twitter, @IspSquash)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Navaneeth Prabhu and Abhay Singh grabbed headlines on day two of the Tamil Nadu State Closed Championship held at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy (ISTA) as they progressed to the men’s final on Thursday, beating Kishore Arvind (13-11 11-5 11-7) and Kanhav Nanavati (11-7 11-8 11-7), respectively. 

In the women’s category, top-seeded Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Abhisheka Shannon trumped Pooja Arthi R  (12-10 11-2 6-11 11-8) and S Akshaya Sri (11-7 12-10 11-2), respectively as the duo will compete for the title on Friday. The summit clashes for all 11 categories will begin at 11:00 AM. 

Select results: Men’s semifinals: U-11: Dharvin Praveen bt Prithviaarav Niranjan (13-11, 11-7, 11-7), Kishore Ganesh bt Arvind Sendilnath (11-0, 11-0, 11-1); U-13: Shiven Agarwal bt Lakshmana Harri (1) (11-8, 16-14, 11-7), Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas bt Lokesh S (3/4) (11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 4-11, 12-10); U-15: Darshil Parasrampuria (1) bt Joshwa Vasikaran (11-6, 11-4, 11-4), Ijaz Mohammed bt Advaith J (3/4) (11-6, 11-6, 12-10); U-17: Arihant Ks (1) bt Sandhesh Pr (11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-1), Ashvin Ganesh (3/4) bt Meyyappan L (11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8); U-19: Parthiv Yagnesh Natarajan bt Ruvith Taleda (11-8, 11-3, 11-6), Sreekartikeyan R bt Harsh Golecha (11-4, 11-1, 11-3); Senior: Navaneeth Prabhu S (1) bt R Kishore Arvind (13-11, 11-5, 11-7), Abhay Singh bt Kanhav Nanavati (3/4) (11-7, 11-8, 11-7)
Women’s semifinals: U-11: Diva Parasrampuria (1) bt Jerusha Jebindran (11-0, 11-1, 11-0), Ananya Ganesh bt Yashika Vinothkumar (11-0, 11-2, 11-1); U-13: Yaavnaa Saravanakumar (1) bt Nitiyasree Desappan (11-5, 11-3, 11-6), Kriya Saravanan (3/4) bt Sahana Kalaivanan (10-12, 11-8, 11-2, 11-13, 11-4); U-15: Ananya Narayanan (1) bt N U Shreya Tamil (11-0, 11-0, 11-0), Priya Dhrashini (3/4) bt Sangamithra Shanmugam (11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6), Senior: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (1) bt Pooja Arthi R  (12-10, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8), Abhisheka Shannon bt S Akshaya Sri (11-7, 12-10, 11-2).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navaneeth Prabhu Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy Abhay Singh Tamil Nadu Championship Rathika Suthanthira Abhisheka Shannon
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp