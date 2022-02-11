Navaneeth, Abhay in TN squash championship final  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Navaneeth Prabhu and Abhay Singh grabbed headlines on day two of the Tamil Nadu State Closed Championship held at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy (ISTA) as they progressed to the men’s final on Thursday, beating Kishore Arvind (13-11 11-5 11-7) and Kanhav Nanavati (11-7 11-8 11-7), respectively.

In the women’s category, top-seeded Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Abhisheka Shannon trumped Pooja Arthi R (12-10 11-2 6-11 11-8) and S Akshaya Sri (11-7 12-10 11-2), respectively as the duo will compete for the title on Friday. The summit clashes for all 11 categories will begin at 11:00 AM.

Select results: Men’s semifinals: U-11: Dharvin Praveen bt Prithviaarav Niranjan (13-11, 11-7, 11-7), Kishore Ganesh bt Arvind Sendilnath (11-0, 11-0, 11-1); U-13: Shiven Agarwal bt Lakshmana Harri (1) (11-8, 16-14, 11-7), Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas bt Lokesh S (3/4) (11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 4-11, 12-10); U-15: Darshil Parasrampuria (1) bt Joshwa Vasikaran (11-6, 11-4, 11-4), Ijaz Mohammed bt Advaith J (3/4) (11-6, 11-6, 12-10); U-17: Arihant Ks (1) bt Sandhesh Pr (11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-1), Ashvin Ganesh (3/4) bt Meyyappan L (11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8); U-19: Parthiv Yagnesh Natarajan bt Ruvith Taleda (11-8, 11-3, 11-6), Sreekartikeyan R bt Harsh Golecha (11-4, 11-1, 11-3); Senior: Navaneeth Prabhu S (1) bt R Kishore Arvind (13-11, 11-5, 11-7), Abhay Singh bt Kanhav Nanavati (3/4) (11-7, 11-8, 11-7)

Women’s semifinals: U-11: Diva Parasrampuria (1) bt Jerusha Jebindran (11-0, 11-1, 11-0), Ananya Ganesh bt Yashika Vinothkumar (11-0, 11-2, 11-1); U-13: Yaavnaa Saravanakumar (1) bt Nitiyasree Desappan (11-5, 11-3, 11-6), Kriya Saravanan (3/4) bt Sahana Kalaivanan (10-12, 11-8, 11-2, 11-13, 11-4); U-15: Ananya Narayanan (1) bt N U Shreya Tamil (11-0, 11-0, 11-0), Priya Dhrashini (3/4) bt Sangamithra Shanmugam (11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6), Senior: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (1) bt Pooja Arthi R (12-10, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8), Abhisheka Shannon bt S Akshaya Sri (11-7, 12-10, 11-2).