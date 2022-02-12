STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India names 65 players for junior men's national camp

The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India junior men's hockey team.

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Saturday named 65 players for the upcoming junior women's national camp which will be held from February 14 to 25 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here.

The players have been selected on the basis of performance at the last FIH junior men's world cup in Bhubaneswar and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events last year.

The camp will be held with an aim to select 33 core probable list of players for the upcoming tournaments in 2022 for the India junior men's hockey team.

Highlighting the importance of the national camp, Indian team chief coach Graham Reid said, "The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step.

"We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play. It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," Reid added.

