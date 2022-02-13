STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LeBron James passes Abdul-Jabbar on all-time 'combined' scoring list

James came into the game on Feb 12 against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and playoff points.

NBA icon LeBron James

NBA icon LeBron James (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: NBA superstar LeBron James became the highest-scoring player in the combined regular season and playoff history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday night.

James came into Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and playoff points.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his hall of fame career with 44,149 points, including 38,387 in the regular season and 5,762 in the postseason.

James drained a three-pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter Saturday for his 21st point of the game and a total of 44,152 which vaulted him past Abdul-Jabbar.

He finished the game with 26 points but missed a key last-second free throw as the Lakers lost 117-115 to the Warriors.

James now sits number three on the all-time regular-season scoring list with 36,526 points and number one on the all-time postseason scoring list with 7,657 points.

He is fewer than 500 points from passing Karl Malone for number two on the regular-season scoring list. He passed Michael Jordan for number one on the all-time playoff scoring list in 2017.

James also has scored 25 points or more in 22 straight games, which is the longest such streak of his career.

