National  Rifle Association of India looking to appoint support staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The selection of foreign shooting coaches and national coaches is in the process right now. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), after inviting applications for the same last month, are looking to pick the best candidates ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, they're also looking to rope in support staff to assist the coaches at both junior and senior levels at least until the next Olympic Games.

The federation is looking to get the services of three physiotherapists, three psychologists and three physical trainers. In the last Olympic cycle, the NRAI had a contract with Manav Rachna for sports science support. "We were utilising services from Manav Rachna. They have a full-time sports science centre. Apart from that, Olympic Gold Quest was also sending their physios. Now, we would like to have some regular professionals on our panel," a NRAI official told this daily.

The members of support staff will work in consultation with the national coaches and will be stationed at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, according to the NRAI.

In regards to the appointment of coaches (national and foreign), the federation had recently sent invites last month (the deadline for the same was January 30). According to the federation, the response was good. It is also learnt that all the coaches who were previously there until the Tokyo Olympics have sent their applications. That of course does not guarantee their return. The federation officials will start pruning the application list in due course and are expected to start the interview process soon.

It should be noted that all the coaches' (Indian and foreign) contracts were terminated after a disastrous performance during the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters are scheduled to be held at the MP Shooting Academy in Bhopal from March 8 to 30. Some of the shooters are set to take part in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo from February 26 to March 8. And they are already part of the national camp in Delhi, preparing for the same under the likes of Deepali Deshpande and Samaresh Jung.

Asked if it will be touch and go for those participating in the World Cup, the federation said that they'll be accommodated later.