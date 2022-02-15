STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian men lose 0-5 to Korea in Badminton Asia Team Championships 

The young Indian men's team suffered a 0-5 defeat against Korea in the opening group A match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MALAYSIA: The young Indian men's team, led by world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, suffered an embarrassing 0-5 defeat against Korea in the opening group A match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, here on Tuesday.

A lot was expected from India Open winner Lakshya but the world number 13 Indian went down 11-21 19-21 to Jeon Hyeok Jin in 42 minutes.The pairing of Ravikrishna PS and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, who had reached the finals of the Odisha Open, then slumped to a 8-21 10-21 defeat against Hwi Tae Kim and Kim Jaehwan as India lagged 0-2.

World number 75 Kiran George, who had won his maiden super 100 crown in Odisha, then failed to get across Joo Wan Kim, losing 18-21 14-21 to Joo Wan Kim in 42 minutes as Korea grabbed an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Nothing changed in the second doubles with Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam losing 7-21 15-21 to Yong Jin and Na Sung Seung.Mithun Manjunath then put up a brave effort before going down 16-21 27-25 14-21 against Min Sun Jeong in the fifth and final match.

The men's team will next face Hong Kong on Thursday. The Indian women's team will start their campaign against hosts Malaysia in group Y on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton Asia Team India Korea Mens team
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp