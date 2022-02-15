STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

VFI to roll out Indian Volleyball League   

The new league is expected to have six to eight teams and is likely to be held in the June-July window this year.

Published: 15th February 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) finally launched their own franchise-based league. The Indian Volleyball League, as it is called now, will be hosted in partnership with Europsort — Discovery Network’s premium sports brand. The new league is expected to have six to eight teams and is likely to be held in the June-July window this year.

The league will feature top India players and would consider those registered with the VFI. According to Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, players who would feature in nationals and Federation Cup would be considered. He said he is unaware of any other volleyball league in the country. “We don’t recognise any other volleyball league so I will not be able to say much about the league or players involved in it,” he said.  
However, he said the federation knows its talent pool and would back all its domestic players who play in in their recognised tournaments.

As for the players contracted with other leagues, Jakhar said, he did not know because no one had sought permission from the VFI. But he is sure the league would attract big international players from abroad. 
The new league, sanctioned by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the international body (FIVB), is expected to give a big boost to the sport, that is otherwise very spectator friendly. Jakhar said a lot of things will be clear in the next few months. 

According to VFI president Achyuta Samanta, this would be a big moment for the sport in the country. “We are sure they will help us take the league to places and together we aim to uplift the sport’s standard in the near future as one of the top international volleyball leagues globally,” he said 

The proposed league will also be an annual feature in the global volleyball calendar. 

“It is a momentous occasion for Indian volleyball, and we are thrilled to have a globally respected brand like Discovery on board with us,” Samanta added in his statement. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp