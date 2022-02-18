STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FIH Hockey Pro League: India's home games to be initially held behind closed doors

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will play against Spain on February 26 and 27 in a two-legged tie, followed by matches (both men's and women's) against Germany on March 12 and 13.

Published: 18th February 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Indian men's and women's team's FIH Pro League games against Spain, scheduled on February 26 and 27, will be played behind closed doors, Hockey India said on Friday.

The matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

"The matches will be a telecast-only affair as Hockey India and FIH have decided to hold the double-header weekend matches starting from 26th February under closed-doors for the time being," HI said in a media release.

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will play against Spain on February 26 and 27 in a two-legged tie, followed by matches (both men's and women's) against Germany on March 12 and 13.

The men's team will then take on Argentina in another double-header on March 19 and 20.

The two Indian teams are slated to host England on April 2 and 3.

The situation will be reviewed at the end of February for matches scheduled from March, the federation said.

"With sheer popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organisers believe it would not be possible to control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary Covid guidelines and protocols," HI said.

The stadium will only be opened to accredited operational staff, participants of the tournament, sponsors, staff of participating organisations, delegates and guests invited by HI and FIH.

The matches will be broadcast live across platforms around the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Pro League Kalinga Hockey Stadium
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp