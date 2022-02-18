STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian boxing team heads to Sofia for Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

The tournament, which is Europe's oldest international boxing event, will be held from February 18 to February 28.

Published: 18th February 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 17-member Indian boxing team comprising seven men and 10 women left for Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday to participate in the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament.

The tournament, which is Europe's oldest international boxing event, will be held from February 18 to February 28.

It is Indian boxers' first exposure trip of the year.

Six Indian male boxers were forced out of the tournament due to niggles sustained during training.

The Indian men's team's participation has been reduced to seven boxers and the squad is largely made up of national medal winners.

The women's team was also been reduced to 10 after pullouts by bereaved Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg), who hasn't yet fully recovered from a niggle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had said that the government will bear the cost of the team's participation in the event.

India won two medals -- silver by Deepak Kumar and a bronze by Naveen Boora -- in the last edition of the Strandja tournament.

The women boxers, however, could not finish on the podium.

The Squad:

Elite Women: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Meena Rani (60kg), Parveen (63 kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Nandini (81+kg).

Elite Men: Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Narender (92+kg).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian boxing team Strandja Memorial Tournament Sports Authority of India
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp