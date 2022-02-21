STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Feb 21 to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

Published: 21st February 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.

The Indian GM lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds with eight points.

His spectacular win over Carlsen comes after a moderate run in the earlier rounds, which included a solitary victory over Lev Aronian, two draws and four defeats.

He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to the Norwegian world no 1 Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points).

In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds.

Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.

