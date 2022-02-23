STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-varsity C’ships: Dutee, Priya set records

The effort in final meant she bettered her previous best of 52.77 seconds at the 2021 World U-20 Championships where she finished fourth.

Published: 23rd February 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand (Photo | ANI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 2019 World University Games gold medallist, Dutee Chand, clocked 11.44 seconds to clinch 100m gold and create a meet record on day two of the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Women’s Championships at the KIIT University ground.

Dutee broke the previous record (11.56 seconds) set by NM Simi of MG University, Kottayam (Kerala) in 2018. Preeti and Narale Avantika bagged the silver and bronze medals by clocking 11.66s and 11.76s, respectively. Priya H Mohan bagged 400m title clocking 52.58 seconds. The effort in final meant she bettered her previous best of 52.77 seconds at the 2021 World U-20 Championships where she finished fourth.

