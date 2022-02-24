STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paralympics medallist Sharad worried about Ukrainian coach; troubled family may move to underground tunnel

The athlete had stayed in Ukraine for 4 years ahead of the Paralympic Games. The building where he stayed was also destroyed in the bomb strikes.

Published: 24th February 2022 02:22 PM

Sharad is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ukraine crisis has affected high jumper Sharad Kumar, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist, to a great extent. Despite being in Delhi miles away from the ongoing conflict zone, Sharad is worried about the well-being of his Ukrainian coach Yevhen Nikitin and his family comprising eight members.

According to media reports, blasts and missiles hit multiple cities in the country. "Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv, he is worried, he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground," Sharad tweeted on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Sharad trained in Kharkiv for four years ahead of the Paralympics. The coach informed him that the place where he was staying in the city has also been destroyed completely due to the bombing. 

"My coach is worried and extremely tense. Every house in the country which has a garage is also mandated to make underground tunnels to deal with such a situation. The coach said that they will move into the tunnel to save their lives," Sharad told this daily.

Sharad is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and world silver medallist (2019). He along with his Ukrainian coach has also trained in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Paralympics.

Sharad had won a bronze medal in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics in August last year.
"The coach and his family members spent a sleepless night yesterday as multiple blasts rocked their city. It's very scary and the situation has made me extremely tense. I hope he and his family stay safe," signed off Sharad.

