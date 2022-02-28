STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RuPay Prime Volleyball League: Kolkata crowned as champions after defeating Ahmedabad

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda, who was the chief guest of the event, handed over the trophy to the winning team.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Thunderbolts, who emerged as winners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League after taking down Ahmedabad Defenders, receive the winner’s trophy

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kolkata Thunderbolts emerged as winners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League after taking down Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 15-10, 15-12 in the final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Kolkata Thunderbolts' Vinit Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match. Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda, who was the chief guest of the event, handed over the trophy to the winning team.

The Defenders committed a couple of unforced errors as the Thunderbolts took the lead at 5-3 in the first set. Vinit Kumar stood tall as Kolkata continued to hold the edge at 10-8. However, Shon T John produced a magnificent spike as Ahmedabad levelled the scores at 13-13.

But, Vinit pulled off a spectacular serve to help the Thunderbolts close out the first set at 15-13 Captain Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar showed their brilliance as Kolkata took a massive lead at 9-5 in the second set. Thereafter, Rahul effected a magnificent spike as the Thunderbolts continued to forge ahead.

The Thunderbolts eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 after winning a Super Point and took a 2-0 lead in the match. The Thunderbolts continued to dominate the match as they held the lead at 8-5 in the third set.

Manoj LM tried to keep the Defenders in the contest, but Kolkata kept producing brilliant spikes to stay ahead at 11-8. The Thunderbolts rode on the momentum and closed out the third set at 15-12 to clinch the championship.

Vinit Kumar (Kolkata Thunderbolts) was the adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Season and SV Guru Prasanth (Hyderabad Black Hawks) bagged the Emerging Player of the Season. Meanwhile, Angamuthu (Ahmedabad Defenders) won the Best Spiker of the Season and John Joseph EJ (Hyderabad Black Hawks) was awarded the Best Blocker of the Season. While, Shon T John (Ahmedabad Defenders) won the Fantasy Player of the Season.

