Vishnu emerges LGB Formula 4 national champion

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The LGB Formula 4 lived upto its billing as one of the keenly contested categories in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday. The competition witnessed its fair share of drama and suspense during the last day of the championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

All eyes were on Vishnu Prasad and Sandeep Kumar with two races to go with one point separating the two racers. In fact, a couple of other racers were also in the fray for the title. But things did not go according to plan for Sandeep, who crashed out midway into the first race of the day. Even another championship competitor Amir Sayed suffered the same fate, providing Vishnu an upper hand in the race for the overall title. Vishnu brought in all his experience into play and won the much-important race and increased his lead to nine points at the top with just one more race to go.

Though the man from Chennai could have taken it lightly in the evening, Vishnu was eager for back-to-back wins. He finished third in the second race of the day in their category, with Arya Singh securing first position. But it was Vishnu, who eventually won the overall championship with 70 points in his kitty. Diljith TS finished second with 59 while Arya and Sandeep were jointly third (55). Does Vishnu’s success come as a surprise? Not really, with the racer habituated to winning. The win on Sunday was his 14th national title.

Results: JK Tyre Novice Cup: Champion: Ruhaan Alva – 98 points. Champion team: Msport – 202 points. LGB Formula 4: National Champion: Vishnu Prasad – 70 points. Champion team – Dark Don Racing – 167 points. Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup: Champion: Anish D Shetty – 64 points.