West Indies spin legend Sonny Ramadhin dies at 92

Having had made his Test debut against England at Old Trafford in 1950, Ramadhin ended up playing 43 Tests and taking 158 wickets at an average of 28.98.

Published: 28th February 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SPAIN: Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin, who was a part of the side that won its first away series in England in 1950, has died at the age of 92, the country's cricket board said.

"On behalf of CWI, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket," Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said on Sunday.

"Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of World Cricket. Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time.

" His record included match figures of 11-152 when West Indies claimed a first-ever Test victory in England at Lord's 72 years ago.

Skerritt added, "This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso - and is still remembered more than 70 years later.

"Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket. " West Indies won the 1950 series in England 3-1.

