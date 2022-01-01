36-day national championships for billiards concludes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 36-day national championships for billiards, snooker and six-red snooker in various age categories concluded at the SAGE University Campus in Bhopal on Wednesday. The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) informed that a total of 970 cueists between the ages of 11 and 72 competed in the championships comprising 14 events.

Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title - his 11th- after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine frames final. Earlier, he made an early exit after losing in the last 16 round of the men’s 6-red snooker.

BSFI's vice-president Soumini Srinivas said that this wouldn't have been possible without the support of stakeholders. "It's a great achievement for the BSFI to organise such the nationals successfully in such difficult times," she said.

