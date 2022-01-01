36-day national championships for billiards concludes
Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title - his 11th- after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine frames final.
CHENNAI: The 36-day national championships for billiards, snooker and six-red snooker in various age categories concluded at the SAGE University Campus in Bhopal on Wednesday. The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) informed that a total of 970 cueists between the ages of 11 and 72 competed in the championships comprising 14 events.
Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title - his 11th- after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine frames final. Earlier, he made an early exit after losing in the last 16 round of the men’s 6-red snooker.
BSFI's vice-president Soumini Srinivas said that this wouldn't have been possible without the support of stakeholders. "It's a great achievement for the BSFI to organise such the nationals successfully in such difficult times," she said.
Winners:
6-Red Snooker: S Shrikrishna (PSPB)
Ladies 6-Red Snooker: Vidya Pillai.(KAR)
Senior Billiards: Pankaj Advani (PSPB)
Senior Snooker: Ishpreet Chaddah (MAH)
Ladies Billiards: Varshaa Sanjeev(KAR)
Ladies Snooker: Amee Kamani (MP)
Junior Boys' Billiards: Rayaan Razmi (MAH)
Junior Boys' Snooker: Rayaan Razmi (MAH)
Junior Girls' Billiards: Anupama R (TN)
Junior Girls' Snooker: Anupama R (TN)
Sub-junior Boys' Billiards: Sumehr Mago (MAH)
Sub-junior Boys' Snooker: Ranveer Duggal (Chandigarh)
Sub-junior Girls' Billiards: Snenthra Babu (TN)
Sub-junior Girls' Snooker: Kanisha Jurani (MP)