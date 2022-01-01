Six-year-old Lakshana shines at Tamil Nadu Gymnastics event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six-year-old Lakshana was the star performer in the artistic and tumbling gymnastics event organised by the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association at the Hall of Gymnastics, SDAT aquatic center, Velachery.

Gymnasts from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur in the age group from Under-6 to seniors competed across various apparatus. Oceana and Ameya were the big winners among the girls, while brothers Kadhiravan and Jayachandran dominated the boys' events. Th Roga Bharani, president of TNGA was the chief guest at the event.

Tamil Nadu boys bag fistball title

Tamil Nadu boys defeated Delhi 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 and became the junior boys' champion at the 12th junior national fistball championship held at Kurma Sanskriti School, Jehanabad, Bihar. Rajasthan was placed third. In the junior girls' section, Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 11-5, 11-9 in straight sets to bag the championship, while Delhi finished third.

Walter Davaram to continue as TN Athletics Association​ president

Former Tamil Nadu DGP Walter Davaram was unanimously elected as the president of the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association for the tenure of 2022-2025 at the special AGM of the association held on Thursday. C Latha will continue as the secretary of the association. All the office bearers have been unanimously elected for the 2022-2025 term.

Office bearers:

President: Walter I Davaram; Secretary: C Latha; Treasurer: C Rajendran;

Senior vice-president: TK Rajendran

Vice-presidents: Shiny Wilson, Rtn G Anbalagan, MLA, D Mathiyalagan, MLA, T Krishnasamy Vandiar, EV Kamban, S Mohandoss, G Gopalakrishnan, Sripriya (managing director, Besten Pumps), RBR Shanmuga Sundaram

Senior joint secretary: K Puhazendi; Joint secretaries: S Osman Ali, M Govinda Raju, D Mohan Babu, M Sivakumar.

