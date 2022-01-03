STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Covid forces wrestler Ravi Dahiya to cancel Russia trip

Ravi Dahiya was scheduled to join Bajrang Punia but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that the plan has been shelved for now.

Published: 03rd January 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

RAVI DAHIYA: SILVER IN WRESTLING

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya might not be able to train abroad like compatriot Bajrang Punia due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases worldwide. Bajrang, who had also clinched bronze in the 2020 Games, had left for Russia last week for a 26-day pre-season training camp scheduled until January 21. Ravi was scheduled to join him but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that the plan has been shelved for now.

"He was expected to leave for Moscow this week but the plan has been cancelled due to the surge in the coronavirus across the globe," Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary, told this daily. "Bajrang will complete his camp in Russia. Events are lined up for this year and our wrestlers are expected to compete in them. So far, the world governing body, United World Wrestling, has not intimated us about any postponement or cancellation," added Tomar.

The ministry of youth affairs and sports’ Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) had approved Bajrang's trip at an overall cost of  Rs 7.53 lakh. Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied the wrestler as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. The pre-season camp was planned ahead of the international meets including UWW Ranking events in Italy and Turkey, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sources close to Ravi informed that the Nahri grappler was also supposed to be accompanied by a couple of sparring partners for the Russia camp. A foreign coach was also scheduled to join the team in Moscow. At present, the 57kg wrestler is training at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

Recently, the WFI shifted the venue for the 1st Open National Ranking Series from New Delhi to Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) due fresh restrictions imposed in the national capital in the wake of the pandemic.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ravi dahiya covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp