Covid forces wrestler Ravi Dahiya to cancel Russia trip

CHENNAI: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya might not be able to train abroad like compatriot Bajrang Punia due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases worldwide. Bajrang, who had also clinched bronze in the 2020 Games, had left for Russia last week for a 26-day pre-season training camp scheduled until January 21. Ravi was scheduled to join him but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that the plan has been shelved for now.

"He was expected to leave for Moscow this week but the plan has been cancelled due to the surge in the coronavirus across the globe," Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary, told this daily. "Bajrang will complete his camp in Russia. Events are lined up for this year and our wrestlers are expected to compete in them. So far, the world governing body, United World Wrestling, has not intimated us about any postponement or cancellation," added Tomar.

The ministry of youth affairs and sports’ Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) had approved Bajrang's trip at an overall cost of Rs 7.53 lakh. Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied the wrestler as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. The pre-season camp was planned ahead of the international meets including UWW Ranking events in Italy and Turkey, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sources close to Ravi informed that the Nahri grappler was also supposed to be accompanied by a couple of sparring partners for the Russia camp. A foreign coach was also scheduled to join the team in Moscow. At present, the 57kg wrestler is training at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

Recently, the WFI shifted the venue for the 1st Open National Ranking Series from New Delhi to Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) due fresh restrictions imposed in the national capital in the wake of the pandemic.

