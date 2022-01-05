STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National sports meets called off due to spike in Covid-19 cases across country

In a letter to its affiliated units, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said they took the decision on the advise of the state government.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The rise in Covid-19 cases is disrupting sporting events in the country again, especially national tournaments. A junior badminton meet and the national shooting trials became the latest events to be postponed indefinitely due to the same.

The badminton meet — All India Junior Ranking Tournament — was supposed to be held at Panchkula, Haryana from January 11 to 17.  While the shooting trials 1 & 2 for pistol was slated to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 25, the trials for rifle and shotgun events were scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 7-19 and January 14-23 respectively. 

In a letter to its affiliated units, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said they took the decision on the advise of the state government. “Due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the State of Haryana, State Government Authorities have advised not to conduct “Yonex-Sunrise 29th Smt. Krishna Khaitan All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament” from 11th to 17th January, 2022 at Panchkula, Haryana,” Ajay Singhania, BAI general secretary, wrote.

The shooting federation (NRAI), on the other hand, was left with not much option after the Delhi government announced new measures, including weekend curfew, on Tuesday.  Since the turn of the year, the Covid-19 cases has been rising at a worrying rate. 

“Due to restrictions (weekend curfew), imposed by Government of Delhi it has been decided to postpone the Selection Trials which were scheduled to be held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi from 13th to 25th January 2022,” the NRAI wrote in its Facebook page. Athletics Federation of India deferred the National Youth Athletics Championships which was supposed to be held in Bhopal from January 27 to 29. The AFI in a statement said, the nationals has been postponed because the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Kuwait from March 1-4 has been postponed due to Covid.

