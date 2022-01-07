All India Inter-University archery meet postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Inter-University Archery Championship, slated to be held in Mohali from January 18-22, was on Friday postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Keeping in view the safety of the players, it has been notified to all participating universities/institutes that the All India Inter-University Archery (Men and Women) Championship has been postponed till further notice," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, director of students welfare and organising secretary of the meet stated in a letter to the sports board Universities Affiliated to AIU.

"The new dates of the tournament shall be intimated in due course of time." However the ongoing first sub-junior, junior and senior national ranking tournament in Gachibowli, Hyderabad is continuing, an Archery Association of India official said.

"The sub-junior and junior meets are over and only the senior meet is left, scheduled on January 9 and 10. Already archers have arrived so we are proceeding as per the schedule," he told PTI.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the single-day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and union territories.