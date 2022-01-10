STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice: Saina on Siddharth's remark

Siddharth's reply to Saina Nehwal's tweet on PM Modi's security breach attracted much flak with the National Commission for Women asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

Published: 10th January 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton star Saina Newal: Achievements - Former World Number One - Bronze Medalist at 2012 London Olympics - 24 career titles

Badminton star Saina Newal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Badminton ace Saina Nehwal on Monday said it was "not nice" to see actor Siddharth's unsavoury remark after she expressed concerns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent security breach and he could have used "better words" to comment on the matter.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach has attracted much flak, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

"Yeah, I'm not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments," Saina, who is also a BJP member, said in a statement.

"If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I'm not sure what is secure in the country," she added.

Reacting to Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anrachists."

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world.. Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

The NCW, which is headed by Rekha Sharma, said it has taken cognisance of the matter.

NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor's account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks.

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".

"'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Saina Nehwal PM Modi PM security breach National Commission for Women
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp